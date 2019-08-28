|
Alice Dowling
Cliffside Park - Alice Dowling, 90, longtime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Alice was active in Epiphany Church and was a member of The Confraternity of Christian Women. She is survived by her loving children Thomas, Joanne and Elizabeth and son-in-law Victor as well as her cherished grandchildren Alivia and VJ Sohm. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Alycia and brothers Edward and Walter Gonzalez. She was a loving mother, friend to many and an Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass is to be celebrated at Church of The Epiphany on Friday August 30 at 10:00 a.m.