Alice Francis
Teaneck - Francis, Alice, nee:Hologepian, age 98, of Teaneck, on Monday April 6, 2020. Born in Armenia she worked as a Teacher for the New York City School System. Beloved wife of the late John Francis. Devoted mother of the late Albert Francis. Funeral services will be private. For further information call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com
Teaneck - Francis, Alice, nee:Hologepian, age 98, of Teaneck, on Monday April 6, 2020. Born in Armenia she worked as a Teacher for the New York City School System. Beloved wife of the late John Francis. Devoted mother of the late Albert Francis. Funeral services will be private. For further information call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.