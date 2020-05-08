Alice Francis
Alice Francis

Teaneck - Francis, Alice, nee:Hologepian, age 98, of Teaneck, on Monday April 6, 2020. Born in Armenia she worked as a Teacher for the New York City School System. Beloved wife of the late John Francis. Devoted mother of the late Albert Francis. Funeral services will be private. For further information call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
