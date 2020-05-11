Alice (Stiskin) Glazer
Silver Spring, MD - Alice (Stiskin) Glazer of Silver Spring MD (formerly of Wayne, NJ) died May 8, 2020 of COVID-19. She was born October 11, 1940 in Hoboken, NJ. Cherished mother of Adam (Elizabeth) Glazer of Gaithersburg, MD and daughter Hillary Glazer of Florida. Also survived by brother Harold Stiskin of California, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private graveside services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 12 at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, DC Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.