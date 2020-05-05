Alice Hahn
1922 - 2020
Alice Hahn

Fort Lee -

Hahn, Alice, nee:Larson, age 98, of Fort Lee, passed on Monday May 4, 2020 at Bright Side Manor , Teaneck NJ. Born in Paterson, NJ she worked as a technician for Holy Name Hospital. Beloved mother to Linda Hodge, husband Richard of Mount Arlington, NJ. Predeceased by her children Patricia Raia and John Wilson. Loving grandmother to John Wilson and wife Kelly of S.W Palm Bay, FL., Eric Hodge and wife Alyssa of New Milford, NJ. Adoring great grandmother to Justin, Kelsey and Lindsey Wilson. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bright Side Manor, 300 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
