Alice "Patsy" Hannaway
Clifton - Alice Patricia (Pat/Patsy) Hannaway, a gentle soul, of Clifton died on February 21, 2019 at the age of 65.
Pat was born in Ayallogue, Killeavy, County Armagh, in the North of Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1960, at age 6, accompanied by her mother, sister and two brothers. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Nurse's Aide at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, for thirty-three years. Pat was an active member of St. Paul's Church in Clifton as was a member of both the Rosary Society and the Leisure Club there. She volunteered at St. Peter's Food Bank in Clifton and hand crafted blankets for the animals at the Clifton Animal Shelter where she will be missed. Pat loved people and enjoyed being in their company. She was shy and didn't want to be the center of attention and always said, "I'm not much of a talker."
She is predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by her remaining family members: her brother Stephen Hannaway and his wife, Margot, of Bloomingdale; sister, Imelda Netsel and her husband, John, of North Brunswick; and brother Michael Hannaway and his wife, Brea, of Killeavy, Ireland; nephews: Colin Ryan-Hannaway, Mahon Ryan-Hannaway and his wife, Kristin, and Thomas Hannaway; and grandnieces Kerrigan Ryan-Hannaway and Leighton Ryan-Hannaway.
Visiting will be Sunday from 2-6pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral will be Monday 9:45am from the funeral home and 10:30 am at St. Paul RC Church, cor. Union Avenue and Second Street, Clifton. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be preferred to the Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy.com), 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785-2353 or to (), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the (), P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.