formerly of Paterson - Alice Insinga (nee Hilway), 98, formerly of Paterson, passed away in Clifton on April 15, 2020. Alice was born in Nanuet, NY on August 8, 1921 to the late Goerge and Mary (Kourhy) Hilway. Before retiring, Alice worked as an office administrator at Instrument Specialties in Woodland Park, NJ. Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Insinga. She was the cherished mother of Jack Insinga and his wife Grace and is also survived by her long time dear friend Phyllis Doll as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Rose Marmo and her brother Michael Hilway. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services were private. Memorial donations for Alice may be sent to the . Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com