Alice K. Weissman
formerly of Fair Lawn - Alice K. Weissman, 91, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, died peacefully on August 31, 2019. Born in NYC to Rhoda and Jerome Kohn. Alice was a smart, spunky, independent, and progressive woman. She worked as a Case Manager for the NJ Commission for the Blind, member of the Ethical Culture Society, and League of Women Voters. Alice was an avid swimmer, walker, and enjoyed playing the piano and recorder.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sam. Survived by her children, Zachary Weissman (Joanne), Ann Weissman (Vincent Coticelli, Jr.) and grandson Matthew.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County 687 Larch Ave, Teaneck NJ 07666. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County.