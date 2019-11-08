Resources
Alice Koster Obituary
Mendham - Alice Koster, age 75, of Mendham, NJ, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tena Koster; and her brother, Carl Koster.

Alice was a graduate of Calvin College and instilled her love of God's creation and especially of butterflies to the 834 students she taught during her 39-year career at the Eastern Christian Elementary School. She carried her love of butterflies into her retirement as a member of the North American Butterfly Association (NABA) and by serving as the secretary of the North Jersey Butterfly Club. Alice was an intrepid traveler - taking many exciting trips and making new friends along the way. She was a long-time member of the Ridgewood Christian Reformed Church.

Alice is survived by her brother, Larry Koster of Hudsonville, MI; sister-in-law, Wilma Koster of Shell Hill, CA; eight nephews and nieces; her former students, and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ridgewood Christian Reformed Church, 271 Lincoln Ave., Ridgewood, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Eastern Christian School or Ridgewood Christian Reformed Church.
