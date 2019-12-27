Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyckoff - Alice L. Geresi passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Staten Island, New York she was a long time resident of Wyckoff. Alice was a Secretary at an advertising company in New York City and also worked for the Essex County Teachers' Federal Credit Union in Bloomfield before retiring. Alice is predeceased by her husband Louis Geresi and son-in-law Chip Tamar. She is survived by her children Linda G. Tamar; Gail A. Geresi, Gary W. Geresi; grandchildren Danielle Geresi and Christopher Geresi. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, furry and not so furry animals. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. Contributions in Alice's memory may be to the St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
