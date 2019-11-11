|
Alice M. Camporeale
Washington - Alice M. Camporeale, 85, of Twp. of Washington, NJ. Passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Bernard and Alice Nugent. Beloved wife of the late Jack Ferro. Devoted mother of Susan Polifrone and her husband Anthony, Robert Ferro, Diane Kirueshkin Stephanoff and her husband Zhenya. She is predeceased by her two sons, Neil and Frank Ferro. Loving grandmother of Brian, Robert, Morgan and Zhenya. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, November 13 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Alice's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Thursday, November 14 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com