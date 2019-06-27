Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
218 Passaic Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
218 Passaic Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Easter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Easter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice M. Easter Obituary
Alice M. Easter

Englewood - Alice M. Easter of Englewood on June 22, 2019. Beloved mother Helen Wyche (Benjamin). Sister of Richard Robinson, Colonel Robinson, Paul Robinson, and Juanita Duggard. Also survived by two grandchildren Benita Wyche and Benjamin L. Wyche, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday June 28, 7 pm at Trinity Baptist Church 218 Passaic Street, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday at the church. Interment Freeman, VA. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now