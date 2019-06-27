|
Alice M. Easter
Englewood - Alice M. Easter of Englewood on June 22, 2019. Beloved mother Helen Wyche (Benjamin). Sister of Richard Robinson, Colonel Robinson, Paul Robinson, and Juanita Duggard. Also survived by two grandchildren Benita Wyche and Benjamin L. Wyche, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday June 28, 7 pm at Trinity Baptist Church 218 Passaic Street, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday at the church. Interment Freeman, VA. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.