|
|
Alice M. Kowalski
Wallington - Alice M. Kowalski, 91, a life-long resident of Wallington, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Kowalski, devoted mother of Marie Senatore and her husband, Michael, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Raymond Kowalski, of Hillsdale, NJ, Joan Wesolowski, of Randolph, NJ, and the late Michael Kowalski, dear sister of Marie Santobuono and the late Helen Jandura, loving grandmother of Matthew, Mark and his wife, Jessica, Eric and his wife, Carissa and Amy and great-grandmother of Margaret, Ashlyn and the late Vincent. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Wallington.