Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Tinton Falls - Alice M. Oldfield (nee Mannion), 96, of Tinton Falls, formerly of Bergenfield, peacefully passed away on June 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her dearly loved husband J. Clifford (WWII POW), her cherished son J. Clifford Oldfield, Jr., her loving brother Cpl. John Mannion (WWII MIA), and her beloved sister Dorothy McCarthy. Left to mourn Alice's passing are her dear children Beth Ann DiLorenzo and her husband Anthony, Regina Oldfield, Richard Oldfield and his wife Theresa, and daughter-in-law Anne Oldfield. Treasured grandmother to Andrea Kern (Scott), Daniel DiLorenzo (Lauren), Matthew Puzzo, Sean Puzzo, Sarah Galvez (Christopher), J. Clifford Oldfield (Casey), Bernadette Humm (Andrew), Lisa Lent (Michael), Stacie Stark (Michael), Danielle Stevens (Mark), and 14 great-grandchildren. Alice's greatest passion in life was the love and care she gave to her family. She will be deeply missed by each of them. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 pm, at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (cannot donate online) or Catholic Extension Society, 150 South Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60606 (www.catholicextension.org). FeeneyFuneralHome.com
