Woodlawn Park - Alice A. (Sachse) Manfredi 89 of Woodland Park died Thursday March 21, 2019. Born in North Haledon she resided in Paterson prior to moving to Woodland Park 56 years ago. Alice was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony, by two brothers Hans and John Sachse, by two sisters Millie Meyers and Pat Moon, and by a daughter-in-law Tammy Manfredi. Alice is survived by a son Anthony of Barnegat, by three daughters; Rosalind Phifer and husband William, Denise Trent all of Woodland Park, and Cheryl Hartung and husband Eddie of Clifton, by eight grandchildren; Jason and Tara Trent, Erica Pelusio, Renee Rodkey, Ashley Hartung, Dylan, Brooke and Shane Manfredi, and by four great grandchildren; Faith, Dominic, Cade and Tino. Funeral services will be held 11AM Monday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Viewing hours are Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Paterson 1st Aid Squad would be appreciated. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com