Alice Marie Solleder
With crystal blue eyes and a stunning smile, Alice Marie Solleder was born on September 20, 1927. She was the first daughter of John and Alice Anderson of Jersey City, NJ. On January 3, 2020, Alice went home to be with Our Lord.
Upon graduation from Dickinson High School in Jersey City, NJ, she attended Eastman School of Business in NYC. Alice studied all subjects that equipped her for a career in English-Spanish business translation work inclusive of shorthand and executive administrative skills. Being blessed with a wonderful singing voice she also studied voice and piano. This led to her being cast as Magnolia in an off-Broadway version of the musical where she met Fred Solleder, (deceased), who was also in the cast. They were married on February 11, 1950, and were blessed with three children, Linda, Nancie and John. Alice continued her career in a variety of roles and for a myriad of companies. Prior to retirement she worked for the A&P Company Headquarters, Montvale NJ in the Legal Department. A dedicated churchgoer she was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, originally located in Paramus, NJ now in Ridgewood, NJ. She lent her voice to the church choir and often was the featured soloist.
Loving memories will be kept by her three children, Linda, Nancie and John as well as her grandchildren, Catherine Scicchitano, Braden Sgambati, Tony Celini, Camille Solleder, Alice Solleder, (deceased), Frederick Solleder and Grace Solleder. Alice was also blessed to have a Great Grand-daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Scicchitano and three Great Grand-sons, Sam Celini, Nate Celini and Max Celini. Her sister June Nichols survives her as well as her niece Diane and nephew Douglas. Her extended family includes her beloved sons-in-laws Tony and Matt and two daughters-in-laws Josee Solleder and Amy Travis and husband of Catherine, Adam Scicchitano. Friends and relatives are invited to visit on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, with a service beginning at 7:15 pm. The family wishes to extend deep thanks to Christian Care Center, Allen TX for all of their dedicated care of Alice and those suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer Disease. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 866-232-8484 or info.alzfdn.org
