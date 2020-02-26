|
Alice Marilyn DeStaffen
Wanaque - DeStaffen, Alice "Marilyn" (Vreeland) age 85 of Wanaque on Wednesday February 26, 2020. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and grew up in Riverdale before residing in Wanaque in 1956. She was a receptionist at Kearfott and Lincoln Park Care Center and a homemaker. Marilyn was a member of the Bloomingdale Seniors. She is the beloved wife of Robert DeStaffen of Wanaque, loving mother of Cindy Arcaro and her husband Mike of Palm Springs, CA., Sherry Figliolino and her husband Jim of Haskell and Lynn Skawinski and her husband Tad of Wanaque. Dear sister of Janice Schmucker of Kinnelon, Lorraine Moody of Pompton Plains, Arlene Gormley of Riverdale and Donna Schreyer of Lake Ariel, PA. Loving grandmother of Kevin, Michael and Hayley Arcaro, Herbie and Kimmy Bachmann and Tad (T.J.), Matt and Jake Skawinski. Marilyn is predeceased by her siblings Ward Vreeland and Clarice Rose. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue on Saturday from 1-5pm with a 4:30pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Stjude.org.