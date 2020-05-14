Alice "Babe" McAllister
1928 - 2020
Alice 'Babe' McAllister

Alice 'Babe' McAllister, born 1928 in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, died peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was 92 years old.

Alice graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School in 1946 and moved to East Rutherford where she worked in the hospitality business. She met John '

Jiggs' McAllister at a Clifton establishment names Hollers and married on December 19, 1957. While 'Jiggs' secured a management position at the Brownstown House in Paterson, Alice raised three sons, settling in Wayne and then West Milford.

Alice returned to the workforce again in the hospitality business, in the late 1960's. Most notably with George Erb of Georges Steak House in Wayne and the Powder Horn Mill Inn in Riverdale. After the unexpected passing of her beloved husband in 1979, she continued on in the business with hosting and managing at the Paris Inn in Wayne.

In 1987, Alice, Tim and Mike opened Jiggs' Corner Steakhouse and Music Saloon as a tribute to 'Jiggs'. The name was recently changed to Jiggs McAllisters and is still in operation today. Alice also played key roles in the business and was known for staying on top of things, specifically the cleanliness and appearance of the business. Her front of the house smile and professionalism helped propel Jiggs' Corner Steakhouse and Music Saloon into the success it is today. She was loved by all customers and will surely be missed.

Alice moved to the "Sunshine State' in the 1990's which enabled her to spend time with and help raise her granddaughter Jennifer and great granddaughter Lori.

Alice is survived by her devoted sons, Richard, Timothy and Michael, her loving granddaughter Jennifer and great granddaughter Lori. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins who lovingly called her 'Auntie Alice'.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA, which Alice was a proud member.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
