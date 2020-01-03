Services
Ridgewood - Alice Miller died on December 28, 2019, two weeks after her 90th birthday, at her home in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Sanford Miller, and leaves behind her loving children, Faith, Jonathan (Nancy), and Timothy, and grandchildren, Christopher and Margaret, as well as her brother-in-law, Lewis Miller. Alice was a 1950 graduate of Mount Holyoke College, a duplicate bridge life master and director, member of the Junior League and longtime member of the Amateur Comedy Club. She loved family dog, Charlie, and cats, Shamrock, Camilla and Jasper. Her passion was travel, especially to Hawaii and the South Pacific. A memorial service will be held in the spring. We will miss her and love her forever. Please consider a donation in Alice's memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare or Eva's Village.
