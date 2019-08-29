|
|
Alice Mitelski Kihn
Palm Coast, FL - A beautiful soul left the earth when Alice Kihn, 93, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away from cancer on August 26, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Dec. 21, 1925, Alice moved at the age of 17 to live in Newark, NJ, where she worked in an ITT defense plant lab during the war. There she met and married Aaron Kihn in 1945, eventually moving to suburban Fair Lawn. They raised three children, Marguerite, Nancy and Mitchell. Through eight years of night school, Alice earned a Bachelors degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Masters degree in International Education from New York University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Teaneck, NJ for 23 yrs, starting out in 1965 when Teaneck voluntary integrated its schools though bussing by creating a Central 6th grade school. In the 1970's she was instrumental in initiating the concepts of team teaching and the Open Classroom. After retiring she continued teaching English as a volunteer in Israel. Her life long love of learning led her to join the Brandeis Book Group, and WILL group at her home in Florida.
She embraced the Kihn family's Jewish faith and raised her children in that faith. She formally converted to Judaism in 1998 and became a bat mitzvah in 2013 at Temple Bet Y'am in St. Augustine, FL. Her marriage with Aaron lasted 40 years until his death in 1985. Later she found a second love of her life, Larry Lepre, whom she wed in 1994. They split time between New Jersey and a home in Palm Coast, Florida, finally moving full-time to Florida. They enjoyed many international trips, as well as golf and bridge at home. Sadly, Larry died in 2012.
Alice was a true people person and enjoyed socializing with family and friends as often as possible. She was thoughtful, generous and caring, always supportive of her growing extended family. She was very accepting and non-judgmental of all persons. She thrived on being the matriarch of her family and keeping connected with each person and making sure they stayed connected to each other. She was an active participant in bridge, mah-jong and book clubs, and the local Democratic party. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother Edward Mitelski and his wife Anne; and her sister Ramona Rademaker ; daughter Marguerite Lucas, daughter Nancy Kihn and her husband Reed Glassman, and Mitch Kihn and his wife Barrie Brusilla. Grand- and great grandchildren include Jessica Lucas and son Griffen; Aileen Lucas and daughters Madelyn and Eloise; Cara Lucas; Allison Kafalas , husband Dan and son Jacob; Anna Glassman; Leah Kihn; and Naomi Kihn, as well as step children Leslie Rolick, Rick Lepre, and Chris Lepre their wives and children plus many nieces, nephews and their children.
The Funeral and service will be Thursday August 29, 2019 -11:30 am at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ