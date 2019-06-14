Services
Church of the Presentation
271 W Saddle River Rd
Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Presentation
271 W. Saddle River Rd
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Otsuka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice (Nakada) Otsuka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice (Nakada) Otsuka Obituary
Alice (nee Nakada) Otsuka

Saddle River - Our sweet Alice (nee Nakada) Otsuka passed away on June 1, 2019, age 91.

Alice is survived by her husband of 69 years Dr. Daiki Otsuka, her children Cary Otsuka and his wife Sima, Elaine Otsuka-Pike her husband Anthony, Larry Otsuka and his wife Doreen and her grandchildren, Tanya, Derek, Larry, Leila, Michael, Vanessa and her sister Tomi and husband Tad Ota.

The family is having a memorial service for their loved one on Saturday, June 15th at 11am at The Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.