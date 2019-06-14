|
Alice (nee Nakada) Otsuka
Saddle River - Our sweet Alice (nee Nakada) Otsuka passed away on June 1, 2019, age 91.
Alice is survived by her husband of 69 years Dr. Daiki Otsuka, her children Cary Otsuka and his wife Sima, Elaine Otsuka-Pike her husband Anthony, Larry Otsuka and his wife Doreen and her grandchildren, Tanya, Derek, Larry, Leila, Michael, Vanessa and her sister Tomi and husband Tad Ota.
The family is having a memorial service for their loved one on Saturday, June 15th at 11am at The Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ.