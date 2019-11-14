|
|
Alice P. Bielas
Lodi - BIELAS, Alice P. (nee Gambino), age 90, of Lodi, died on November 13, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, she moved to Lodi 27 years ago. Alice was an assembler 35 years for Bergen Wire and Rope in Lodi retiring in 1994, a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield, a lifetime member of the Lodi AARP Local 2015 and a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens. Alice cherished her family, spending weekends at the shore, and she especially loved going to Atlantic City. She is predeceased by her husband, Benjamin in 1969, and her siblings, Rose Boczko, Mary Kopec, Frances Zielinsky, and Phyllis LoBue. She is survived by her loving siblings, Russell Gambino and wife Lorraine, Salvatore Gambino and wife Malou, Josephine Armstrong and husband Jack, and Anna Niemiec and husband John, 16 nieces and nephews, and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also a proud Godmother to many. Visiting Sunday 3 to 7 pm. The funeral is Monday, November 18, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am chapel service. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Bielas family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com