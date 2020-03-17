|
|
Alice Przybylski
Alice Przybylski (nee Dembrowska) 100, died March 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Harrison, she lived in Kearny before moving to Lyndhurst 7 years ago.
Before retiring in 1984 she worked as an accounting clerk for the International Nickel Company in New York City for 12 years.
She was a member of the Kearny Senior Citizens, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Seniors in Lyndhurst and the Kip Center in Rutherford.
She was the beloved mother of Marian Pozarycki and the late Joseph Pozarycki; and the loving sister of Leonard and Raymond Kuwalik.
The funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Friday, March 20 at 9 A.M. Thence to St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst for the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2 to 6 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of Alice to a .