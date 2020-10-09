1/1
Alice (Parseghian) Shenloogian
Alice (nee Parseghian) Shenloogian

Hasbrouck Heights - Alice Shenloogian (nee Parseghian) 93, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Union City passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Steven and Arshalous Parseghian. Alice received her Bachelors Degree from Hunter College in New York. She was a former controller for Tiffany's in New York City. Alice was a parishioner of Holy Cross Armenian Church in Union City where she was a member of the Women's Guild. a past president and a member for many years of the A.G.A.U. and was also a member of the Leisure Club in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of sixty-nine years to Gregory Shenloogian. Devoted mother of Steven Shenloogian and Gary Shenloogian and his wife Leanne. Dear sister of the late Nishon Parseghian. Loving grandmother of Mark and Casey. Alice was an avid fan of the NY Mets, NY Giants and the NJ/Brooklyn Nets and enjoyed bowling, dancing, opera and Sunday family dinners. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, October 12th at 10:15 AM. Funeral Service at St. Leon Armenian Church, Fair Lawn at 11:30 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, October 11th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Holy Cross Armenian Church in Union City or to St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
12
Funeral
10:15 AM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Leon Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
