Ridgewood - Alice Spotts, 77, of Ridgewood, passed away on April 15, 2020. Alice was born on April 21, 1942 in Swoyersville, PA to Peter and Mary Wolonouski. She grew up in Luzerne, PA and graduated from Luzerne High School as class Valedictorian in 1959. She became a hospital trained medical technician working first at Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes Barre, PA and later at Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston, PA. She also worked part-time at Blue Ribbon Cake Company, where she met her husband Clyde Spotts. Alice and Clyde were married on June 16, 1962 and moved to New Jersey. They first resided in Glen Rock, then Fair Lawn, and ultimately settled in Ridgewood where Alice lived for 53 years. Alice was a homemaker and loved Broadway plays, cooking, sewing, and traveling. She was an avid fan of Ridgewood High School football, softball, soccer, and lacrosse. She was active in the Cub Scouts and the Band Parents Association. Alice adored children and loved babysitting at the YWCA. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church in Ridgewood for 53 years. Alice is survived by her beloved husband Clyde, her cherished sons David (Maryanne) and James (Ai Ching), as well as her adoring grandchildren David, Michael, Matthew, and Karina. Alice is also survived by her dear sister Mary Ann Stash (Tom), 7 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Lillian Falk. Alice was privately entombed at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please see FeeneyFuneral Home.com for the most updated information. Contributions in Alice's memory to (stjude.org) would be greatly appreciated.