Alice T. Caton (Stensland)
Glen Rock, NJ - Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Alice was born on June 14, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Giunhild and Harold Stensland. She loved to tell people, "they put the flags out for me" referring to her Flag Day birthday.
Alice is pre-deceased by her husband, William, her son Christopher Sean (Sean), her sister Marit Johannesen and her parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Alison (John) and devoted grandchildren, Caton and Jesse Henderson.
Alice graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1956 where her friends nicknamed her "Baby". Her early days in Brooklyn were filled with family, friends, Norwegian flags, egg creams at the corner ice cream parlor and afternoons on the ever popular "tar beach" where she donned baby oil to get that perfect tan. Weekends were spent at Coney Island, where she rode the Cyclone and ate Nathan's hot dogs, (in that order!)
After high school, she got straight to work as an executive secretary at The Guardian Life Insurance Company, where she met her husband of 30 years, Bill Caton. Alice and Bill started their family in Fort Lee, NJ, ultimately settling in Glen Rock, NJ in 1972. The Glen Rock house was always filled with family and friends and was a place where the front door was never locked, a place where there was comfort and ease and love and fun, and a place that was home to Alice's beautiful garden, filled with the fresh flowers she planted every spring.
While her children were growing up, Alice coordinated summer trips to the town pool, Great Adventure, and the Jersey Shore in her station wagon with its "I Love Country Music" bumper sticker. And there were summers spent at her parents' home in Lexington, NY - "going to the country," Alice called it, with dirt roads, wildflowers and country lanes - or teaching Sean and Alison to ski at Hunter Mountain. But her love of the beach was at her core; it was a huge part of who she was and she ingrained that passion in her children and grandchildren. Days at the beach were rated on a scale of 1-10 (her favorites being the 11s) and spent singing along to country music or Elvis, usually with a Manhattan in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
Her absolute greatest love was her grandchildren, Caton and Jesse. These two brought so much happiness to her soul and helped her heal after the tragedy and heartache of losing Sean on September 11th. Her beloved grandchildren named her Mamu and she cherished that name so much that people used it whenever they wanted her to feel special and loved.
Alice's sarcasm and wit were never hidden and she could always be heard telling you exactly what was on her mind. Her motto was "what you see is what you get." In that spirit, we ask that everyone who remembers Alice celebrate her life in their own way, nothing too fancy, but hopefully with a favorite drink in hand to toast to her memory. A celebration of her life will be planned for later this summer. Please visit www.vanemburgh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.