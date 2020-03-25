|
|
Alice Tanis
North Haledon - Alice B Tanis, age 85 of Midland Park ,died peacefully on Tuesday,March 24, 2020 at the Holland Christian Home in North Haledon. Alice was born in Scranton, PA. Alice was a faithful member of Rockpoint Community Church in North Haledon. Surviving are her devoted sons, Keith and his wife Faith and Kevin and his wife Kathy. Alice also leaves her 5 grandchildren, Carrie, Michael, Stacie, Matthew, and Drew and her 11 great grandchildren, Rylan, Jack, Ella, Charlie, Brielle, Ivan, Sam, Jacob, Kailyn, Max and Lucas. Alice is also survived by her sister Irene Hempstead and her sister-in-law Betty Vander Plaat. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ivan C. Tanis in August 2019, her daughter Kathy and her siblings Emma, Ruth, Delores, Lillian, Edward, Julie, Gus, Arthur and Helen. All services for Alice at this time are private. The family will celebrate Alice's life in the future. Please visit the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website at www.vpfh.com to find out details when memorial services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to St Jude's Tribute Program. PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN 38148.