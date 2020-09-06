1/
Alice Theresa Sanzo
Hasbrouck Heights - Alice Theresa Sanzo (nee Pisano) 96, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Hackensack passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Hackensack to the late Anthony and Deletta Pisano. She previously worked at Curtiss-Wright Aeronautics in Wood-Ridge and at Hackensack Hospital. She was a member of Corpus Christi Rosary Society in Hasbrouck Heights and the V.F.W. Petersilge Velock Post 809 Auxiliary in Little Ferry. Alice was a former parishioner of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hackensack where she was a volunteer Catechist, a Girl Scout Troop leader and a member of the Rosary Society. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sanzo. Devoted mother of Margaret A. Sanzo, Marie Petrullo and her husband Anthony and Rita Costa and her husband Vincent. Alice is predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters. Loving grandmother of Lisa Marie Vigliotti and her husband Joseph, Nicholas Wood and his wife Rebecca and Nicole Roberts and her husband Ryan. Cherished great-grandmother "G.G." of A.J., Andrew, and Shea. Sister-in-law of Betty Sanzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and Marjorie Toulson, her dedicated and loving caregiver for the past eight years. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, September 10th at 9:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Immaculate Conception 49 Vreeland Avenue Hackensack at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Hackensack Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, September 9th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cooley's Anemia Foundation 330 Seventh Ave. Suite 200 New York, NY 10001 in honor of Alice's great-grandson, A.J. Vigliotti would be appreciated.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
SEP
10
Funeral
09:15 AM
Costa Memorial Home
SEP
10
Liturgy
10:30 AM
the Church of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
