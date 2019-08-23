|
Cliffside Park - Alice Theresa Trabilcy (nee Sayegh) passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Alice was born on September 24, 1924 in Providence RI; daughter of the late Charlotte & Toufik Sayegh. She was the mother of Ellen, Thomas and William Trabilcy. Grandmother of Alex Trabilcy and great-grandmother of Nathan Trabilcy. She was a resident of Cliffside Park, NJ, since 1953, and a member of Epiphany Church, Cliffside Park. Mass to be celebrated at Epiphany Church on Saturday, August 24, at 10AM.