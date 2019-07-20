Resources
- - Alice Vera Bauer MacRonald Rinda passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 94.

Funeral arrangements are being directed by Monahan Funeral Home and online condolences and the full obituary may be found at monahanfuneralhome.com. At the family's request, there will be no viewing. Internment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, Long Island, New York at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to the , the or the ASPCA.
