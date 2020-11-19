1/1
Alice Willis Demko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Willis Demko

Alice Willis Demko, 95, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, just one week short of her 96 birthday.

Alice was born to the late John and Alice Willis on November 16, 1924 in Margate City, NJ. During the depression, Alice's family moved down to Moorhead City, NC. While attending nursing school, she met the love of her life, Steven. They married before he went off to serve in World War 2, during which they frequently corresponded with love letters that would gain local notoriety as the quintessential wartime love story. She was a strong, smart, beautiful lady who was adored by her family.

Other then her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Robert Demko; daughter, Arlene Demko; daughter-in-law, Betty Demko; and all twelve of her brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory and remember her legacy is her 3 sons: Robert Demko (Findley), David Demko and Kenneth Demko (Patti); grandchildren, Jodi Demko, Daniel Demko (Emily), Madeline Demko and Lori Demko; great grandchildren, Claire, Olivia and Teak; and many extended members of the family.

To leave a condolence visit www.altmeyerfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bloomfield Life from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved