Alicia Vetcher



On May 2, 2020, Alicia Vetcher passed away after a 4 year battle with cancer. Alicia was a resident of Manchester, New Jersey. She spent her early years growing up in Westwood, New Jersey, a town she never really left. She enjoyed working in local theatre productions, television commercials and acting as a movie extra. Her primary career was in insurance sales and her last occupation was as a devoted school teacher. She is survived by her loving mother and two brothers and will be missed by all. She was 71 years old.









