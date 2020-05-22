Alicia Vetcher
Alicia Vetcher

On May 2, 2020, Alicia Vetcher passed away after a 4 year battle with cancer. Alicia was a resident of Manchester, New Jersey. She spent her early years growing up in Westwood, New Jersey, a town she never really left. She enjoyed working in local theatre productions, television commercials and acting as a movie extra. Her primary career was in insurance sales and her last occupation was as a devoted school teacher. She is survived by her loving mother and two brothers and will be missed by all. She was 71 years old.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
