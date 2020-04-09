Resources
More Obituaries for Alida VanSchepen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alida Gertrude Michaelson VanSchepen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alida Gertrude Michaelson VanSchepen Obituary
Alida Gertrude Michaelson Van Schepen

Alida Gertrude (Fylstra) Michaelson Van Schepen, 91, formerly of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, went to be with her heavenly Father April 4, 2020.

She was born in Wayne, New Jersey to Garret and Gertrude (Meyer) Fylstra.

Survivors include three children, Philip (Donna) Michaelson III, Wayne (Esme) Michaelson and Lisa (Rodney) VanderWey; daughter-in-law, Ana Michaelson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Helena Foster, JessieMae (Dick) VerHage and Joyce (Henry) Jaarsma.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Philip Michaelson, Jr. and C. Edward Van Schepen; a son, Douglas Michaelson; two brothers, John and Barney Fylstra; a sister, Marion Warnet; and a great grandson, Wayne Michaelson.

Alida was a loving mother and fun-loving grandma. In her later years she and Edward enjoyed traveling and living winters in Florida together.

A celebration of life to be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, Indiana and Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, Wayne, New Jersey.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -