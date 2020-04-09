|
|
Alida Gertrude Michaelson Van Schepen
Alida Gertrude (Fylstra) Michaelson Van Schepen, 91, formerly of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, went to be with her heavenly Father April 4, 2020.
She was born in Wayne, New Jersey to Garret and Gertrude (Meyer) Fylstra.
Survivors include three children, Philip (Donna) Michaelson III, Wayne (Esme) Michaelson and Lisa (Rodney) VanderWey; daughter-in-law, Ana Michaelson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Helena Foster, JessieMae (Dick) VerHage and Joyce (Henry) Jaarsma.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Philip Michaelson, Jr. and C. Edward Van Schepen; a son, Douglas Michaelson; two brothers, John and Barney Fylstra; a sister, Marion Warnet; and a great grandson, Wayne Michaelson.
Alida was a loving mother and fun-loving grandma. In her later years she and Edward enjoyed traveling and living winters in Florida together.
A celebration of life to be planned at a later date.
