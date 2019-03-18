Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alin Slaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alin M. Slaff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alin M. Slaff Obituary
Alin M. Slaff

Barnegat - Alin M. Slaff, 82, of Barnegat passed on March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Formerly of Passaic, NJ he is a veteran of the US Air Force.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Brenda Slaff; two loving children and their spouses, Suzanne and Ralph Rubino, Gregg and Nancy Slaff; five cherished grandchildren, Lindsay, Alex, Allison, Gary and Andrew; one cherished great granddaughter, Elisa Rose.

Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 AM with Services to begin 11 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now