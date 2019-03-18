|
Alin M. Slaff
Barnegat - Alin M. Slaff, 82, of Barnegat passed on March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Formerly of Passaic, NJ he is a veteran of the US Air Force.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Brenda Slaff; two loving children and their spouses, Suzanne and Ralph Rubino, Gregg and Nancy Slaff; five cherished grandchildren, Lindsay, Alex, Allison, Gary and Andrew; one cherished great granddaughter, Elisa Rose.
Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 AM with Services to begin 11 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)