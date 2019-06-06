|
Aline H. Roselius
Kinnelon - Aline H. Roselius, 92, of Kinnelon, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, June 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George T. and the late Hazel B. (Edelmann) Doran.
Born in Queens, NY, Aline attended St. John's University and graduated with a BS. She was a wonderful homemaker and a former member of the Kinnelon United Methodist Church. Aline was a volunteer at Chilton Memorial Hospital, and a member of the Kinnelon CLL Bridge Club and various other Kinnelon bridge clubs.
Aline is survived by her loving children, Jim and wife, Nan, Tom and wife, Anita, and Doug and wife, Tammi. Eleven adored grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Also surviving is her beloved brother, George T. Doran and wife, Dot. Aline was predeceased by her husband Charles and her son Charly (Charles) Roselius.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave Butler, NJ. A memorial service will also be held on Friday, 5:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a donation to the charity your choice.