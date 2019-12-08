|
|
Alix Elizabeth deMarees Morriss
Mahwah - Alix Elizabeth deMarees Morriss , age 93, passed away in Mahwah, NJ on December 7, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her children.
Born in Germany in 1926 from a noble lineage, with a title of Baroness, she went on to grow up in a country at war. Alix left home as a teenage refugee , to complete a fulfilling and engaging life in Bergen County, NJ.
There wasn't a challenge she didn't face head on. Since arriving to the United States, she sought opportunities wherever they appeared: from working on Wall Street with no experience, to getting a Master's degree at Montclair State, while simultaneously working as a teacher at Immaculate Heart Academy. All of this provided a joyful mid life career.
Retirement was never an option. While many retirees look forward to relaxing, Alix started Travel Network in Waldwick with her late husband. Productive as always, they immersed themselves in the travel business and globe trotting became their passion.
After closing the travel agency, she continued travel part time and once again found other working opportunities, such as teaching German to company executives, making lasting friendships along the way.
Finally in retirement , as the people person she was, Alix volunteered at Valley Hospital , played Bridge at the Mahwah Senior Center and constantly entertained her friends and family.
LIFE is what she lived and her spirit will live forever in her family. She is survived by her children James L. and Maria Morriss, Peekskill NY, Ronald and Belinda Morriss, Allendale N.J., Patricia and Robert Martini, HoHoKus N.J., and her grandchildren, Christopher , Alec , Katherine, Julia, Ruby and Jennifer. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Morriss and her son, Mark W. Morriss.
The family will welcome anyone who's life Alix has touched, on Tuesday, December 10 at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Guardian Angel, 320 Franklin Tpk, Allendale, NJ..