Alkis Papadopoulos
Alkis Papadopoulos

Bogota - Alkis Papadopoulos, 85, of Bogota, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Born in Amigdalianos, Kavala, Greece, to Gabriel and Alexandra (nee Zietidou) Papadopoulos.

He was the adored husband of Annelaine (Litsa) (nee Marmarellis). Devoted father of Gabriel and daughter in-law Karen. Beloved brother of Aglaia Papadopoulos - Vlantes (Louis). Dearest brother in-law of Denise Marmarellis, Lorraine Marmarellis (Arnold), Elyse Fattizzi (Anthony), Barbara Johannemann (Bill). Cherished uncle to Francine Okeeffee, Nicholas Vlantes (Monica), Tiffany Tempsick (Dean), Anthony Fattizzi (Meaghan), and Gabriel Fattizzi. Great uncle to Alexander and Mimi Okeeffee and Catherine Vlantes. Godfather to Peter Venetis and Thanssy Peppas, and Zoe Pagonis. He is also leaving behind cousins in Greece, along with many dear friends.

Alkis emigrated to the United States in 1960 and settled in Jersey City where he became a member of the Pontos Society and later established a Soccer club. He was a kind, generous, gregarious gentleman. His charismatic personality traveled with him wherever life took him. He was in the Greek Navy and sailed the world as a Merchant Marine. He later traveled to many countries and Islands with his wife of 45 years. Before retirement, he was an employee of Lightolier, and Zumtobel and the Sea Shack. He was a devout member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jersey City where he served as a past Parish Council Member. He was a former President of the Society Kavala "Philippi". He was a member of the AHEPA and on the Board of Trustees of The Pontos Society of New Jersey "Garasari". Alkis was a man of integrity and full of love. He loved everyone and they loved him.

Visitation is Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (Trisagion service 2:30 PM) at the Riotto Funeral Home, Jersey City. Funeral Services are Monday, November 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Jersey City. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Alkis' name.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Jersey City, NJ 07306
(201) 798-3100
