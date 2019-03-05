|
|
Allan C. San Giacomo
Wayne - Antique Car Enthusiast
Allan C. San Giacomo, 77 of Wayne passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Passaic, the son of Anthony and Lee (Mustacchio) San Giacomo. Allan lived in Nutley prior to moving to Wayne 53 years ago. He worked as a teacher with the Paterson Board of Education for 30 years prior to his retirement.
He was an avid gardener and an award-winning antique car enthusiast.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Selser) San Giacomo, his brother-in-law, John Selser and his wife, Joann; his niece, Alison and her husband, Mike; and 3 nephews, Christopher and his wife, Mindi, John and his wife, Taylor and Brian and his wife, Christine. He was also the great uncle to Quincy, Nevin and Mason. Along with his parents, Allan was predeceased by his brother, Thomas.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley at 10:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10 am until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , (https://www.cancer.org/) would be appreciated.