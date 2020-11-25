1/
Allan J. Koodray Sr.
1935 - 2020
Allan J. Koodray, Sr.

Woodland Park - Allan J. Koodray, Sr., 85, of Woodland Park, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Passaic, NJ on August 2, 1935 to the late Louis and Evelyn Koodray. He proudly served in the United States Marines in 1955. Allan worked as a machine maintainer and Mill Write for Continental Can in Paterson and then Wayne, NJ and retired as a booth attendant for various locations for the Paterson Parking Authority. He was also a dedicated member of the Totowa Elks Lodge #2111 for 49 years in Totowa, NJ and a Board Member of Passaic County Elks Cerebral Palsy Center in Clifton. Allan was the beloved husband of the late AnnMarie (Patterson) Koodray until her passing in 2014. He was the cherished father of Marianne Tomlinson, Allan J. Koodray, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Susan Hunt and her husband Steven, Cynthia DiCarlo and her husband Joseph, and Evelyn Zavattaro. He was the adored grandfather of Matthew and John Pepe, Michelle Hablitz and her husband Eric, Casey and Jason Koodray, James Hunt and his wife Victoria and Stephanie Hunt, Joseph and Michael DiCarlo, and Zachary Zavattaro and Gabriella Zavattaro and the great grandfather of Guinevere Hunt, Logan Zavattaro and Kieran Hablitz. He was the dear brother of Marilyn Randel and her husband John, Claudette Koodray and the late Rodney R. Koodray. Allan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Passaic County Elks Cerebral Palsy Center, 1481 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
