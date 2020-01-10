|
|
Allan Jacob Handelman
Monroe Township - On January 7, 2020 Allan Jacob Handelman passed away peacefully under the loving care of Stein Hospice in his Clearbrook home in Monroe Township, NJ. He was born to Henry and Mary (Steinberg) Handelman on June 3, 1933 at Barnert Hospital in Paterson NJ. He was active in Temple Emanuel's youth group in the choir and as captain of their baseball team. He graduated Eastside High School in Paterson in 1950 and then attended Fairleigh Dickinson University where he was a pitcher for their baseball team. He transferred to Duke University in hopes of playing baseball but was deeply disappointed that he would have to wait one more year to play. In 1952 he attended the St Louis Cardinals Tryout Camp in Hawthorne, NJ. He earned a B.S. in Social Studies from Seton Hall University in 1956 and a second B.S. at the University of Bridgeport in Health and Physical Education in 1962. In 1968 while teaching he earned a M.S. in Science from Montclair State College in Student Personnel Services. He held teaching positions at Theunis Dey Elementary School in Wayne, NJ and the Manito School in Oakland, NJ. Over his lifetime his restless spirit took him to Arizona, California, Israel, Michigan, Virginia, and Florida to live. Always passionate about baseball and an ardent Mets fan from their days at the Polo Grounds in 1962, he derived immense satisfaction in later years from watching TV sports and commentary and singing with the Clearbrook Melody Singers. He was predeceased by his father in 1950, his mother in 1999 and his younger brother Stanley in 2015. He leaves Stanley's widow Linda (Bromberg), his two nieces Amy Handelman, Holli O'Donnell (Chris), and his nephew Jared (Dara) and six grand-nieces and nephews (Morgan, Matthew, Taryn, Jordyn, Blake and Sydney).
Services were held at Americus Lodge Cemetery
414 North Midland Avenue, Saddle Brook, NJ
at 11 am on Thursday January 9, 2020