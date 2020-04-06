|
Allan M. Shapiro
In memory of my beloved father, Allan M. Shapiro who passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 92.
He had been suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia while living at a senior residence the last few years. After joining the Navy at 17 years old, he fought in WWll. Upon his discharge he started fixing appliances door to door. This venture grew into Allan Electric Company which he founded in 1945.
The company was ultimately responsible for lighting the George Washington Bridge among many other huge projects. He also was appointed the National Vice President of the National Electrical Contractors Association. The true personification of the American dream, my father will be with me forever. He is survived by Allisan, Ariel, Alex, and Sararose (grandchildren) Johnny, Ava, Mila, Joey and Aidan (great grandchildren) and me, the guy who had the honor of being his son. -Lee Shapiro