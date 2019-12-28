|
|
Allan Macke
Franklin Lakes - Allan J. Macke, age 88 of Franklin Lakes, died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, he moved to Franklin Lakes where he began his teaching career at Ramapo-Indian Hills Regional High School in 1958. He remained in the district until retirement in 1993. During his career, he was a successful coach for the Ramapo, Indian Hills as well as Montclair University fencing teams. Allan took pride in his active and reserve duty as a Private First Class with the 2nd Armed Calvary in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1961. Beloved husband of 49 years to Arlene (nee Muller) Macke. Devoted father of Natalie, Kevin, Karen as well as Douglas and his wife Kelly, from Wyckoff. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Owen, Braden, Brynne, Ellis and Adrien. The Macke family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral services and interment will be private on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 777 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481