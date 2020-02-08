|
|
Allan P. Dul
Little Falls - ALLAN P. DUL, 61, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Born in Passaic, Allan grew up in Passaic and then Garfield before moving to Little Falls in 1991. He was an accountant with Urdang & Associates of Lyndhurst. Allan earned B.A. degrees in both History and Accounting from William Paterson University in Wayne. He had a keen interest in World War II and its memorabilia. A devoted NY Jets fan since the 1970's, he was a season ticket holder since 2009. Allan enjoyed sampling a multitude of cuisines. He was also a fan of the NJ Jackals, enjoyed military shows and loved animals especially cats.
He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Passaic.
He was the devoted husband to Grace J. (nee Conti) Dul for 33 years. He is also survived by his sister, Dana Donohue of Cedar Grove; his nephew, Kevin Donohue; his God daughter, Kayton Reece; and his two cousins, Larry Kupps and his wife, Barbara and family and Robbie Kupps and his wife, Cece and family and several dear friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Funeral will be Thursday 11:00 am from the funeral home and 12:00 Noon at St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 Lafayette Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Marty Lyons Foundation, 354 Veterans Memorial Highway, #9, Commack, NY 11726. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.