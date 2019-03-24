|
Allan Roger Anderson, Sr.
Long Beach Island - Allan Roger Anderson, Sr. (83) of Long Beach Island, NJ and Punta Gorda, FL; formerly of Oakland, NJ and North Arlington, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He attended Rutgers University for his undergraduate studies, followed by dental school. He met his sweetheart, Evelyn, while both were marching in Barringer Walker Drum and Bugle Corp. Dr. Anderson graduated summa cum laude from New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry. After graduating with his dental degree, he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he moved his family to Oakland, NJ where he opened his long-standing dental practice in Oakland's 410 Building. Dr. Anderson had the privilege of serving Bergen County residents for over 35 years and was infamously known for humming quietly while he worked and for passing out toothbrushes on Halloween at his residence in Oakland. For many years, he was actively involved with the Bergen County Dental Society, acting as Editor in Chief of the Dental Journal and the New Jersey Dental Association. Dr. Anderson was an active member of the local Jaycees and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Allan was proud of his Swedish heritage enjoying the many foods and customs during holiday celebrations with extended family and flying the Swedish flag. Dr. Anderson is survived by his wife Evelyn Anderson of 61 years and his three children Cheryl Martin, Allan Anderson, Jr., and Dawn Anderson Milich. He will be deeply missed by his ten grandchildren and seven (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren. The family invites you to a virtual gathering. Please visit The Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ; www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com to view memories of Allan's life and to express your condolences. The family will celebrate Allan's life at a later date at Long Beach Island, NJ. Please check back or with family for details. Donations can be made in his memory to the ; www.act.alz.org/donate, in his memory.