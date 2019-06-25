|
Allan S. Obssuth
Lavallette - Allan S. Obssuth, 83, of Lavallette, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, June 21. He was the owner of A & S Superette in Jersey City and A & S Check Cashing. He leaves behind a wife, Elaine (née Kmetz), and children Wendy (Van Green), Glenn (Kate Stevens) and Michael (Marianne Rocchio), and grandchildren Anya, George and Nina Stevens, Brother Dr. George Obssuth (Eileen) and sister Carrie (Michael Wind).
The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 27, 7-9PM at Costa Memorial Home at 170 Central Ave, Corner of the Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in his name to .