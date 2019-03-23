|
|
Allan Silodor
- - It is with the deepest sorrow we relate the passing of Allan Silodor at the age of 88 on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from cancer with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Lois, of 56 years; sons David, Jesse, and Steven; grandchildren Charles, Olivia, and Elysia; daughter-in-law Carmela; sister Elaine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allan met Lois while attending the play, Camelot, in NYC, which became the theme for his caring familial devotion, valiance during the Korean War, kindness and sagacity to customers as pharmacist and proprietor for 45 years at A&H Drugs in River Vale, NJ, and intrepid spirit that took him not only to continents around the world including Africa, India, and Antarctica but also to the Jersey shore at Loch Arbour, where he spent many enjoyable summers.
He will be especially remembered for his gallant work ethic, vibrant and humorous story-telling, and Arthurian leadership to his many relatives. Allan will be missed greatly.
Shiva will be observed at and condolences may be sent to: 2 Cardona Pl, Barnegat, NJ, 08005