Allan T. Anderson
Allan T. Anderson

Franklin Lakes - ANDERSON, Allan, T. on November 11, 2020, 94 of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Born in Chicago, Illinois. As a teenager Allan moved with his family to Berkeley, California. He served his country honorably in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of California in 1950 with a degree in Chemistry. He moved to NJ in 1954 where he had a long and distinguished career as an industrial research and development chemist.

After his retirement in 1991, Allan devoted himself full time to his twin passions of gardening and woodworking. He became a skilled cabinetmaker - filling his home with many beautiful pieces of his delightful furniture. In their garden in Franklin Lakes, he and his wife Shirley together pursued their lifelong enthusiasm for Rhododendrons. Allan and Shirley designed and executed an ambitious hybridization program that resulted in over 20 registered crosses. They were presented with the 2012 Silver Medal Award by the American Rhododendron Society in recognition of their contributions to the society including their willingness to hold office, donate plants and seeds, lecture, publish articles and open their beautiful garden to tours.

Allan and Shirley travelled extensively. He had a special fondness for wildlife and nature and they enjoyed several trips to Africa and South America where they had many interesting encounters with diverse people and explored many areas of natural beauty.

Beloved husband of the late Shirley Anderson of Franklin Lakes. Devoted father of Susan Anderson of Los Angeles, California, Rosalyn Young and her husband Kenneth of River Vale, New Jersey and Nancy Green and her husband Ross of Wilmette, Illinois. Loving grandfather of Amanda Young, Kelsey Young and Elspeth Green. Dear brother of LeAnne Jacobi of Danville, California.

The family requests donations be made in Allan's memory to the Sierra Club. https://www.sierraclub.org/ways-to-give#donate-maintab

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
