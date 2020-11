Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Boyd



Cincinnati - Allen Boyd, age 79, of Cincinnati, OH, departed this life on November 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Ann Boyd.



Service Wednesday November 25th 11AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson



Visitation 10-11AM









