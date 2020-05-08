Allen C. Baker



Allen C. Baker, 96, beloved husband and father, longtime resident of Montclair and Parachute, Colorado, and graduate of MHS, Class of 1942, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado after a brief illness.



Allen served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War, and worked for 37 years at Nabisco before retiring and moving to Parachute Colorado. There he was a stalwart volunteer for Lift Up, a local charity, and a devoted member of All Saints Episcopalian Church. Allen was also an amateur musician and jazz aficionado, and played drums with several local jazz ensembles in both NJ and Colorado for over 45 years.



Allen was predeceased by his wife then of 54 years, Emily B. Baker, and is survived by his sister Barbara B. Marshall of Auburn, Alabama, his sons Robert C. Baker of Lakewood, Colorado, and Stephen A. Baker of Millburn, New Jersey, his grandchildren Alex, Cynthia, and Brian, and his great grandson Emerson.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to National Public Radio in memory of Allen.









