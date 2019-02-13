|
|
Allen Evans
- - Allen Evans, 67, was born on June 2nd in 1951 to the proud parents of Agnes and William Evans in Teaneck NJ. He was educated in the Teaneck school system and later attended Hampton University earning a bachelor degree in business. He leaves to cherish his memories with love: his devoted wife Arlene and one daughter Lianne, a sister Laverne and her family and a host of extended family members and numerous cherished friends. Services will be held on Saturday with viewing from 12-2p and Funeral at 2p at Eternity Funeral Services, 129 Engle St., Englewood.
eternityfuneralservice.com